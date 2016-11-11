LET'S HAVE A #MANVERSATION ABOUT PROSTATE CANCER

Most guys don't start caring about things like prostate cancer until they're getting up there in the years and symptoms of disease start to show. Contrary to popular misconception, however, many men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer are not experiencing any significant symptoms, and in the majority of cases symptoms are mild, appear suddenly, and may come and go, so they're easy to ignore.

In an effort to spread awareness about prostate cancer and other male specific cancers, the Orchid charity has teamed up with Ladbrokes to launch the Meat and 2 Veg trend on social media. People are taking to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook posting pictures of their 'meat and 2 veg' dishes to help draw more attention to the cause. Let's do our part by having a #manversation about the issue:

LEARN THE BASICS ABOUT PROSTATE CANCER

Approximately 1in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lifetime. If you have a close relative who has been diagnosed with the disease, your chances of eventually developing prostate cancer increases to 1 in 3. It occurs primarily in older men over the age of 50, and almost two-thirds of men diagnosed with prostate cancer are in the 65+ age group.

SIGNS TO LOOK FOR

It's important to note that there are no symptoms in the early stages. Catching the disease early is the key to stopping it before it spreads or begins to creates. Once the tumour has become large enough to cause the prostate to swell, or if it has begun spreading to other areas, then you may start experiencing some of the following symptoms:

- Difficulty starting a stream when urinating, or difficulty holding urine

- Frequent urge to urinate, especially during the night

- Weak or intermittent urine flow

- Pain during ejaculation

- Blood in the semen or urine

- Pain or burning sensation during urination

At the most advanced stages, people with prostate cancer may experience:

- Deep and dull pain and/or stiffness in the pelvic region, lower ribs, thighs, and lower back

- Bone pain in the groin

- Swelling of the feet and legs

- Loss of appetite and weight

- Fatigue

- Nausea

Most people who experience these symptoms have already been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Thus, men over a certain age are urged to go in for screenings or report any symptoms to their doctor as soon as they appear.

FOODS TO EAT FOR PREVENTING PROSTATE CANCER

At the moment, there haven't been enough studies to explicitly state without a doubt that a specific food can stop or prevent prostate cancer specifically. However, there's plenty of research that proves a diet high in antioxidants is effective at slowing or preventing virtually all forms of cancer. Some foods contain components that make them promising for the prevention of prostate cancer, including:

- Leafy green vegetables

- Berries

- Pomegranate

- Green Tea

- Garlic

- Tomatoes

- Red Wine

- Olive oil

- Fish

It's also a good idea to limit sugar and fat intake, and try to avoid processed foods as much as possible. People who have been diagnosed or are at risk for having prostate cancer should try to limit their intake of animal protein and opt instead for plant proteins from soy, lentils, legumes, rice, seeds, nuts, and grains.

SHARE A PIC OF YOUR #MEATAND2VEG PLATE

You can help more men become aware of the dangers of prostate cancer and promote early detection by participating in #meatand2veg hashtag trend on any social media site. Simply share a picture of your plate with your choice of meat and two vegetable sides along with the hashtag #meatand2veg and your share will be counted towards donations to the Orchid male cancer charity.