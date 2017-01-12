WAYS YOU AND YOUR PET KEEP EACH OTHER HEALTHY

One of the best things in life to have is love. This strong bond and emotion can be the key to getting the most out of life and being healthy in the process. For many individuals, lots of happiness comes from having a dog.

Pets can offer you a great deal of affection and vice versa, but do come with a price. Studies show the average annual cost of having a medium dog is $1,580. The good news is when you allow a pet into your home, you can work to keep each other healthy and happy. Being aware of some ways this can happen is sure to be motivation to add that special animal into your life today.

MONITOR HEALTH CONDITIONS

Of course, you can work to keep own pet happier by looking for signs of pain in dogs that you could happen to your dog. Some of these are listed below:

1.Â Experiencing a loss of appetite.

2.Â Sleeping too much during the daylight hours.

3.Â Shivering when itâ€™s not cold.

4.Â Limping when both legs look fine.

5.Â Not having the usual amount of energy.

6.Â Barking more frequently than usual could be an indication of a medical problem.

Itâ€™s important to take your dog to a vet if any of the things listed above begin to occur, sometimes a fix can be as quick and easy as an anti inflammatory for dogs. You will want to work to get your pet back to happiness so you can enjoy each otherâ€™s company again.

STAYING ACTIVE

Working to maintain yourÂ health is entirely in your hands. The key to doing so will largely depend on how frequently you exercise and remain active. Keep in mind that itâ€™s ideal to do some type of exercise a few times per week.

The good news is if you have a dog, this may motivate you to walk more. Itâ€™s important for you and your pet to get out and exercise on a routine basis to enable you to maintain your health for a lifetime.

You may find that you tend to move more because you love your pet and want to be sure to get in daily walks together.

SPENDING TIME TOGETHER

Promoting good health for each other may largely depend on how much quality time you spend together. You will want to take the time to be affectionate with your dog each day.

The good news is that getting and receiving love from your pet may offer you both health benefits. You may be able to have a decrease in your blood pressure and feel less stressed during the day. The bottom line is that having a dog can offer you both lots of happiness and health.

MEETING NEW PEOPLE

Itâ€™s ideal to get out and meet different people to aid your social life and allow you to feel accepted. The good news is when you take your dog for long walks, you may be able to meet a lot of people when doing so.

Being socially active can help you feel healthier and more in touch with others. Itâ€™s healthy for you and your dog to get the fresh air and meet others in the process. Who knows, you may just make some long-term friends in the process.

Itâ€™s beneficial to have a pet for increased health for both of you. Be sure to pay close attention to your dog and look for any indications of potential medical problems. Itâ€™s a fact that you will both enjoy the company provided from each other and this alone is worth your initial investment!