5 ULTIMATE TRIPS FOR YOUR BUCKET LIST

Life is about experiencing the great wonders that the world has to offer and making the time to see new and exciting places that you've never seen before. If you're putting together your ultimate bucket list of destinations to visit, or you simply want some inspiration for your next holiday, here are a few to mull over:

SAN JOSE (COSTA RICA)

As well as being famous for coffee beans, Costa Rica offers a huge adventure with many different options. You can head through the treetops to experience the marvels of the rainforests or take one of the many scenic trails. You also have the option to enjoy the many exotic beaches, where you can have a go at surfing, canoeing or any other water sport that takes your fancy. You can stay in luxury hotels in idyllic settings or go for the more natural approach and camp out in a selection of beach huts.

THE GRAND CANYON

If you have never visited this natural beauty then you should get it booked. From taking in the breathtaking views to the many adventures that the Canyon and surrounding areas have on offer, this is a once in a lifetime kind of trip. You can go rafting, take a helicopter trip, go climbing or simply enjoy the peace and tranquility. Alternatively, if you want to combine some of natureâ€™s finest offerings with a party-style holiday, Las Vegas isnâ€™t too far away. There are loads of great options for accommodation from crazy ranch style dwellings to the comfort of Bryce Canyon hotels.Â

FIJI

This wondrous destination is made up of many small islands and islets and is a fantastic opportunity for kayaking or simply relaxing in a piece of paradise on Natadola Beach. If you want to experience the beauty from a great height (and moving very quickly), then you can even have a go on a zip-wire in Pacific Harbour. Another activity that is not to be missed is the Sabeto Hot Springs and Mud Pool if you donâ€™t mind getting a bit messy in aid of revitalizing your skin!

MACHU PICCHU (PERU)

For some of the most exhilarating views in the world, Peru is a prime destination. For the serious adventurers, take the Inca Trail to see some unique sights and discover the history of the Inca tribes. The trail is 26 miles in length and takes you through mountains, rainforests and historic ruins.

MILAN (ITALY)

If you are more of a city break kind of person that likes great building architecture, the marvellous city of Milan will be just right for you. The many cathedrals and history buildings in the city are up there with the worldâ€™s greatest architecture. If you like Italian food, art and designer shopping too, then Milan is perfect.

Regardless of the type of vacation that you tend to go for, all of these destinations hold great appeal for everyone. Make sure that you get at least a few of these ticked off your bucket list.