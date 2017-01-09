6 of the Top Guy Grooming Trends of 2016 and Beyond

Grooming and skincare used to be something that was mostly associated with women, but times, they are a changing. The menâ€™s grooming industry is set to have more thanÂ $21 billion in revenueÂ this year. Some product lines are reporting growth as large as 300% year over year.

It seems that societyâ€™s definition of manliness is shifting around the globe. Throughout the ages acceptable male grooming has evolved. In ancient Egypt, pharaohs and priests shaved almost every strand of hair from their body. In Europe during the 1700s, it was cool for upper class guys to have clean-shaven faces and wear powered wigs. The settlement of America took things in more of a rugged, frontier direction in the U.S. But today, well-kept beards and moustaches are super trendy. Manliness is less about looking weathered and more about being at your best.

Take a look at the top 10 countries for menâ€™s toiletries and you'll find nations from the U.S. to the U.K. to China. The majority of men, especially Millennials, now realize grooming, skincare and hair products are an investment worth making. Each country has their own norms for guy grooming, but there are a few trends that are becoming commonplace everywhere.

MANSCAPING GOES MAINSTREAM

Itâ€™s safe to say just about every guy has considered, tried, or regularly manscapes. After decades of women grooming their nether regions, guys finally realized they could benefit from a good trim. A new video fromÂ ManscapedÂ hilariously captures how mainstream manscaping has become:

When Old Saint Nick is keeping things clean for Mrs. Claus you know what to ask for this Christmas. But guys arenâ€™t just using a double blade razor and bar of soap. Specialty trimmers, shaving cream and ball deodorant give you a freshness like youâ€™ve never felt before.

COVERING UP WITH CONCEALER FOR MEN

Only hardcore 80s bands with a backstage full of hot women could pull off the glam rock makeup. Since then guys have played around with more subtle looks like black eyeliner, but even then not that many men attempted the look. A new trend thatâ€™s more likely to catch on isÂ concealer made for men.

Seriously, who would want to walk around all day with a huge pimple or dark circles after a late night when they could cover it up? If you notice men with perfected skin thereâ€™s a good chance concealer is a part of the equation.

PORE REFINEMENT

Stepped up skincare is also helping men improve their skin. Thereâ€™s been a noticeable uptick in guy grooming that goes beyond soap, water and a little aftershave. One of the most common skin problems targeted by men is enlarged pores.

Masks, cleansers, specialized pore strips â€“ they are all being used in an effort to get rid of blackheads and refine the texture of skin. Guys are even using concealer to cover-up large pores that havenâ€™t yet shrunk.

SMOOTHING OUT SKIN WITH BROTOX

Each year more men are taking their skincare up a notch and going to the medspa for a little chemical assistance. Brotox, as its been dubbed, has been on the rise over the last few years.

Thanks to seemingly ageless male celebrities (weâ€™re looking at you David Beckham and Tom Cruise) more men are willing to use Botox to smooth out wrinkles. TheÂ latest report from the American Society for Plastic SurgeonsÂ noted that 428,542 men got 6,757,198 Botox or Dysport procedures in 2015. Thatâ€™s the equivalent of a 355% increase in procedures since 2000.

EXPERIENTIAL SHAVING

Shaving isnâ€™t just a slightly annoying, sometimes painful necessity of every day life for the majority of gentlemen. More and more men are realizing how amazing a good shave can be. High-end shaving products are among the most popular sellers in the male grooming market.

At one time shaving cream was about all a man would use to shave or shorn his facial hair. Now more men are turning a shave into a relaxing experience. If they arenâ€™t going to the barbershop for a straight razor shave theyâ€™re recreating the experience at home with badger hair brushes, essential oils and skin calming balms.

LUXURIOUS LOCKSÂ

Beauty buyers at department stores like Selfridges have noted that hair care is the number one category of menâ€™s grooming products. Thatâ€™s not surprising given that 2016 was the year of the manbun. The 2016 Spring/Summer fashion weeks across the world featured male models luxurious locks that were well conditioned. To achieve a soft, glossy mane men arenâ€™t just washing with a basic shampoo. Theyâ€™re taking a few pointers from their girls and working conditioner and leave-in treatments into their routine.