Canadian boxing legend George Chuvalo went 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto on March 29, 1966 in a bout billed as "a heavyweight showdown." Chuvalo hung with Ali late into the fight but the champ was too quick for the Canadian. Ali won by unanimous decision but spent that night in hospital. Chuvalo, meanwhile, went dancing with his wife.

Chuvalo was never knocked down in 93 pro bouts between 1956 and '79. He is said to have had the greatest chin in the history of boxing.





Ali, born Cassius Clay, was originally scheduled to fight WBA champ Ernie Terrell but Chuvalo stepped in when Terrell backed out. Politics kept the bout from being a World Heavyweight title fight.





Following the fight, Ali said of Chuvalo: "He's the toughest guy I ever fought."





Chuvalo was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1997 and was made a Member of the Order of Canada in 1998.





Chuvalo was Canadian heavyweight champ as both an amateur and a pro. Ali was a three-time World Heavyweight Champion.





The tale of the tape between Chuvalo and Ali.

