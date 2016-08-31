Fall is upon us, which means two things: people are spending more time outdoors and the fall sports season is ramping up. Whether you're a die-hard professional sports fan or an avid outdoorsman, it's that time of year where weeknights and weekends are dedicated to your favourite pastime. Now that school has started, the tourists have gone home and the weather is ideal, it's a great time to go outside and enjoy the months ahead. Here are a few of our favourite fall activities.

Hunting

Fall is a great time for hunting as October opens antelope, bear, deer, elk and rabbit season in most states. With that said, turkey hunting is the most popular sport, beginning late October and lasting through mid-November. After you choose where to hunt, you'll need to research what you need to obtain before the trip, like a hunting license and a tag. For a successful season, you'll also want to stock up on all theÂ essential hunting gear, such as calls to attract game, camouflage attire that blends with your surroundings, pocketknives, multi-tools and a fitting gun with ammunition.

PROFESSIONAL AND COLLEGIATE SPORTS

Fall is the best time of year to be a professional sports fan â€” the NFL is ramping up, the CFL is already in full swing and the MLB is prepping for the World Series. And as autumn progresses, September begins the college football season and October opens both the NBA and NHL seasons. From Monday night football with the guys to hot dogs and cold ones at an MLB playoff game, no time is better to dust off your old college swag as you cheer for your alma mater or throw on your favourite jersey and root for your beloved team. If you like to watch sports and play too, consider joining an adult sports league. Many cities offer sports like basketball, softball and football throughout the year.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

For those who prefer to make nature their playground, fall provides the best season for outdoor sports and activities. The heat and humidity of summer are gone and winter's wrath hasn't caused snow closures or below-freezing temperatures yet. This perfect weather is a great opportunity forÂ local day hikesÂ or longer weekend backpacking and camping trips. If you'd like to kick it up a notch, the cooler weather is also great for trail running. Perhaps you'll train for one of the fall season's many trail races held all over the country.

Another perk of the season is the low traffic atÂ national parks, nature reserves, lakes and rivers. Fall is that moment of peace between two busy seasons, and with the foliage changing colours, it's arguably the most beautiful time of year to be outside. To absorb more of the season's beauty, consider hopping on your bike and riding through bike-friendly trails. If you're looking to plan an overnight adventure trip, like rock climbing, the low-traffic season also means better deals on hotels, guided tours and rental cars.