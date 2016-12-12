Four Ways to Keep Your Long-Distance Relationship Going Strong

All relationships can be challenging at times, but when you throw in the distance, it can make the relationship even more challenging. Sending pictures, texting all day, and meeting up on occasion is all great, but sometimes you need that constant face to face interaction. While you wait for the chance to where you can finally be united for good, you must go the extra mile to keep your relationship going strong. Taking personal advice from your friends and family may be helpful, but unless they are in your position, they donâ€™t fully understand.Â

Here are four ways to help ignite the passion in a long-distance relationship.

CONNECT EMOTIONALLY

The miles between you and your loved one can be extremely difficult when all you want is to spend time together. When that cannot happen, you resort to other ways to connect. Connecting emotionally with your loved one is crucial if you want to stay on the same page and keep the passion going. One way to go about this is by sending them gifts. A gift is more about how you make the other person feel than what you are sending. You want to send them something that is going to make them feel special and remind them that you care about them. If you really want to make your love one blush, then you may want to send luxury roses. Roses are one of the best ways to express your love. Gifts are a great way to show your loved one that you are thinking about them.

CONNECT PHYSICALLY

Even though you may be miles apart, technology has made it easier than ever to connect on a physical level regardless of the distance. Video messaging allows you to see each other face to face. Pictures can be great when you want to see your loved oneâ€™s face and they are not around, but video messaging allows you to connect real time. It is important that you spend time each week connecting with each other physically. Video chatting is easy through the use of computers and smart phone apps. A quick phone call can allow you to be face to face with your loved one. While you may not be able to physically touch them, just seeing their face can remind you of the passion you both have for each other.

CONNECT SPIRITUALLY

Besides being physically and emotionally connected, you also want to make sure you are spiritually connected. This is best done by communicating on a consistent basis. Communication is important because you get to know the other person on a deeper level. While talking about politics, religion, and sports can cause tension between people, it is important to be on the same page when discussing these things with the person you are in a relationship with. This person should be the one you are able to confide in and give personal details about yourself. When you do communicate with your love one, you want to make sure you are open and honest about how you feel. Keeping an honest line of communication open can help grow your relationship to the next level regardless of the distance.Â