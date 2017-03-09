Technology is improving year after year and 2017 is certainly no exception. There are many exciting technologies set to hit the market throughout the year, but we cannot wait for the following 5 gadgets that are bound to prove popular.

ANDROID WEAR SMARTWATCHES

The Android Wear smartwatch has become a sought-after gadget over the past two years, which is why many wearable technology users cannot wait for the 2.0 update. The fitness watch will allow the device to identify when the user starts an activity, so they can launch an application to suit their needs. For example, you will be able to link the watch with a Strava application, so you can access the data in one place.

SAMSUNG GALAXY 8

The world is patiently waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S8. While they have yet to release a detailed description of the new smartphone, it is rumoured to be released at a New York launch event on 29th March 2017; however, there are also rumours that it could be released at some point in April. The smartphone is believed to feature a digital assistant powered by Viv, which is the artificial intelligence start-up that Samsung bough earlier this year.

UPDATED iMAC

We have been waiting for the iMac update for a long time now, because it hasnâ€™t been updated for many years. The new update is set to adapt to the new USB-C port, which is the universal port that many computers are choosing to adopt their technologies to within their future devices. While we are unaware when the iMac will be released, we can expect great things, if the last high-resolution update was anything to go by.

iPHONE 8

People across the globe are anxiously awaiting the new iPhone 8, which is set to put a totally different spin on the popular device. According to reports, the iPhone 8 is expected to feature an all-glass design, as well as an LED display for improved images, new screen sizes and the removal of the home button.

Whatâ€™s more, Apple is believed to be working on various augmented reality features for a variety of apps, but it is unknown if it will be in the new phone or the iPhone 9. 2017 also marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, so you can guarantee that Apple will want to mark the landmark moment in style with their latest device.

MICROSOFT SURFACE 2

Itâ€™s not just the likes of Android Wear and the iMac that will receive an upgrade in 2017, because the Surface Book, Microsoftâ€™s very first laptop, will also be updated at some point later this year. This superb laptop computer is expected to run a little faster and be much more powerful, with the aim of giving the iMac a run for its money.

From computer updates, new smartphones set to hit the market and the upgrade of the most popular wearable technology device, 2017 certainly looks like an exciting year for technology.

