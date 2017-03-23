WHY YOUR NEXT HOLIDAY DESTINATION COULD BE SHANGHAI

If you are planning a trip to China, chances are that Beijing is on the top of your list. While thatâ€™s only natural, we think that overlooking Shanghai would be a huge mistake.

This glimmering city may not be as historically rich as Beijing, but the sheer diversity of experiences it offers on account of the cityâ€™s multiple cultural influences throughout the years is alone worth the trip. There are also astounding pieces of architecture, top of the line restaurants, and much more.

Read the following reasons to know why Shanghai should be your next holiday destination in Asia Pacific.

THE FOOD

Shanghai was already the number one city in China when it came to fine dining options and now it has also been ranked as one of the best in the Asia Pacific. In fact, the cityâ€™s selection of excellent restaurants that offer scrumptious cuisines along with all else thatâ€™s associated with fine dining, attracted the attention of Mr Hudson Explores. They placed Shanghai as one of the crown destinations in Asia Pacific on their list of choice vacation spots. The best part is that you donâ€™t even need to go to one of the top restaurants in Shanghai to experience the excellent local cuisine, as even the street food is excellent. From Beggarâ€™s Chicken and Nanxiang Steamed Pork Buns to Pepper Duck and Cheese Butter Lobsters, Shanghai has it all.

THE ART AND ARCHITECTURE

Visit the Propaganda Poster Art Centre and the Yuz Museum to get a taste of Chinaâ€™s recent history and contemporary art, which is a refreshing break from the ancient Chinese history and culture that everyone always talks about. The Shanghai Museum of Glass is a one of a kind museum where you not only get an educational tour about the history of glass, but also get to witness some spectacular glass art created by artists from all around the world. The Shanghai Tower stands tall at 632 metres as the second tallest building in the world, alongside the Shanghai World Financial Centre. But tall skyscrapers are not the only architectural attractions in Shanghai; the shikumen lane houses are also there, marrying both Chinese and European elements into their architecture.

ITâ€™S LESS POLLUTED THAN BEIJING

Pollution is not something that comes to mind right away when planning a trip, but health takes precedence everywhere. Along with being the most popular city in China, Beijing is also the most polluted city in the country. This is why Shanghai with its green car initiatives and much better control over hazardous chemical discharges from nearby factories is a better and healthier destination. One can actually see the blue of the sky above in Shanghai, which is something thatâ€™s uncommon in other metropolitan cities of China.

Add the peaceful old water towns scattered around the city and the ease of transportation everywhere and Shanghai becomes a must visit place if you happen to be planning a trip to Asia Pacific. While everyone talks about the ancient Cantonese heritage, Shanghai shows the world what modern China is all about.