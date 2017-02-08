6 THINGS ALL MEN NEED FOR A WEEKEND AWAY

When planning for a weekend away, it can be difficult to make sure you have all the things you might need and thereâ€™s always that one thing you wish youâ€™d brought with you. Hereâ€™s your guide to some essential and versatile items you should bring for a stress free weekend away.

THE MAHI DUFFLE

The MAHI duffle provides you with a bag that is stylish and practical. Youâ€™ll be able to fit all of the items you want to take with you into just one bag. You can even personalize your bag with your initials to make it instantly recognizable. Made of full grain leather and only around $100, youâ€™ll be getting great value for your money.

TOPMAN SWEATSHIRT

This is definitely essential for your trip even if youâ€™re heading to a formal event as its still great for travelling to and from your location. If youâ€™re planning some laid back activities but still want to look stylish, then these sweatshirts are a great weekend away staple.

JACK BLACK ALL-OVER BODY WASH

Itâ€™s a good idea to pack some essential grooming items to take with you wherever you go. Jack Blackâ€™s All-Over Wash is the ultimate three-in-one product. This wash is a shampoo, face cleanser and conditioner all in one so you donâ€™t have to worry about packing loads of individual items. This will do it all for you, what could be better than that!

RAY BAN SUNGLASSES

Whatever the season, itâ€™s always handy to have a pair of sunglasses to handâ€¦theyâ€™re also pretty handy on a hangover. Ray Bans are the go to make for any guy after something timeless, stylish and affordable.Â If youâ€™re not sure which style suits you, pop into a store near you for some advice.

THE ZARA BLAZER

A blazer is an essential item for a smart casual evening, and this Zara wrinkle free blazer is a great option if youâ€™re travelling. Itâ€™s navy color means it can be matched with a variety of outfits and it gives off that casual vibe while still looking like youâ€™ve made an effort. As its wrinkle free, you wonâ€™t have to worry about getting the iron out when you get there.

SLIM FIT JEANS

This is the perfect companion for a blazer to create a smart casual look, but can also be dressed down for more relaxed daytime activities. Although a little on the pricier side, Leviâ€™s jeans are the go to brand for style and all things denim. They have lots of styles on offer so youâ€™ll be sure to find one that suits you, and their timeless design make them an excellent investment.

