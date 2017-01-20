TIPS FOR THE REGULAR TRAVELLER TO THE UK

Travelling to the UK â€“ whether that be for business or pleasure â€“ is becoming more and more common for Canadians. But with such regular travel, are you making your trip as easy as it can be? With just a few simple steps, such as downloading an app or signing up to a reward scheme, you can make your trip to the UK smoother and more enjoyable than you ever imagined â€“ and letâ€™s face it, what guy isnâ€™t looking to save money and an easy life?

GET REWARDED

If you are travelling to the UK regularly, especially for business, itâ€™s a must that you join some of the loyalty schemes offered by hotels and airlines. Big hotel chains such as the Hilton and Radisson have great rewards schemes for their guests where you gain points for staying at one of their many global hotels. When you accumulate enough points you can get free room upgrades or even a free stay. Similarly, airlines like BA offer an American Express credit card, which is both perfect for international travel and collecting points. These points can be converted to free flights and upgrades.

GET A PAY-AS-YOU-GO SIM

Although most cell phone contracts come with some form of international usage, if youâ€™re going to be over in the UK a lot, it makes sense to get a pay as you go sim for your phone. Many UK cell companies offer cheap monthly rolling contracts monthly that can be cancelled at any time. These will include free texts, calls and data. You can also save yourself some money by downloading apps like WhatsApp that will send free messages worldwide when youâ€™re on Wi-Fi.

DOWNLOAD LOCAL APPS

There really is an app to make everything easier and travel is no exception. Public transport apps like National Rail or Train Line will allow you to search for train timetables and plan your trip accurately. Uber is also very useful if you need to use a cab, and you can pay on the app so wonâ€™t need cash. When it comes to food, apps like the Hungryhouse are here to make ordering food easy as they list local take outs that will deliver food straight to your hotel, perfect when youâ€™re too tired to go out after a busy day. Plus, for those weekend attractions Trip Advisor is a must; not only will it give you honest reviews on all the local attractions, itâ€™s also a great source for finding local restaurants and you can even download maps offline to save your data.

FIND A LOCAL GYM

Although most hotels will have access to some form of gym, these will often just be some basic cardio machines, some weights and, if youâ€™re lucky, access to a swimming pool. If youâ€™re going to be travelling regularly or for a long period of time, itâ€™s definitely worth looking for a gym near your hotel that has more substantial equipment. You can contact gyms before you visit to see if they have any deals for short-term membership â€“ youâ€™ll find most will offer a day pass and you might get a gym willing to offer you a deal since youâ€™re only visiting. Alternatively, Puregym is no contract so youâ€™re not tied in.Â