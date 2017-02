MUHAMMAD ALI VS. GEORGE CHUVALO

Canadian boxing legend George Chuvalo went 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto on March 29, 1966 in a bout billed as "a heavyweight showdown." Chuvalo hung with Ali late into the fight but the champ was too quick for the Canadian. Ali won by unanimous decision but spent that night in hospital. Chuvalo, meanwhile, went dancing with his wife.