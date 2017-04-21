3 NEW TECHNOLOGIES THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD

Technology is constantly evolving. Over the millennia, humans have seen several breakthroughs that have boosted the development of society, starting with fire, steam, electricity, to the internal combustion engine, rockets, computers, and the internet. While today we don't see many such grandiose and influential jumps in the evolution of technology, there are still quite a few new inventions that will have a subtle, yet profound effect on our society, and the world as a whole. Smartphones have already done their part, not only by putting computers in our pockets but by becoming the preferred devices for users to read the news, seek out New Zealand pokie reviews, keep in touch with friends and relatives, and even make payments on the go. Now it's time for these innovations to take over and change societyÂ â€” hopefully for the better.

CONNECTED EVERYTHING

An ever-increasing number of devices around us are "connected"Â â€” meaning they can communicate with other devices, gathering information about our habits in massive centralized databases. The range of connected devices is huge, from socks and toothbrushes to cars, refrigerators, TVs and fitness gadgets. In time, everything around us will become connected and smart, and the data gathered this way will allow service providers and manufacturers to give us exactly what weÂ â€” or the majority of usersÂ â€” need.



Whether this interconnected world turns out to be a Utopia or a nightmare, only time will tell.



SELF-DRIVING CARS



According to the WHO, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among young people, aged 15â€“29 years. The organization's fact sheet shows that, on average, 1.25 people die in car accidents each year. If these could be averted, all these lives could be savedÂ â€” not to mention the immense cost of treating all the injured. The WHO estimates car-related fatalities to be the 7th leading cause of death by 2030 unless we do something to prevent them.



Self-drivingÂ â€” or autonomousÂ â€” cars seem to be among the best solutions. By taking the wheel out of the hands of a human, self-driving cars could reduce the number of accidents by up to 90% by the middle of the century, saving around 10 million lives by 2050.



VIRTUAL REALITY



Virtual reality is currently considered a novelty, mostly used in the world of entertainment, virtual reality canÂ â€” and willÂ â€” have a much more meaningful effect on our world. It is already used in engineering, design, and retailÂ â€” not by all companies, mind you, but some of them (like Ford) have already adopted the technology. In the future, virtual reality and augmented reality will be an integral part of education, collaboration, and retail, fundamentally changing the way we work, play, and shop.