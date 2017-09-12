THROUGH THE AGES

FROM THE COCKPIT TO THE WRIST, WE DELVE INTO THE HISTORY OF PILOT'S WATCHES

Two major events were instrumental in the development of the pilot's watch: initial record-breaking attempts at aviation in the early twentieth century and the arrival of war. Both world changing events propelled the creation and design of the pilot's watch, as we know it today.

A large case, clear dial, oversized Arabic numerals and luminous markers for easy reading, this distinctive look has become a style category in itself; with many of today's pilot's watch fans having never stepped foot in a cockpit. But the origins of these attributes are very much steeped in aviation. ln this article, we explore the history of pilot's watches, the brands that made them and some of the world-famous models we admire so much.